If you feel like games have become too easy over the years then Demon's Souls will test your skills. A remake of the PlayStation 3 original, it's a hugely popular title for those looking to experience brutal difficulty levels.

On the surface, it sounds simple enough - venture to the kingdom of Boletaria and defeat various creatures and demons along the way. These creatures require planning though. Learning their attack patterns and how they react is vital if you want to survive with even the smallest foe proving difficult to defeat if you rush in. With you able to play cooperatively by summoning allies online, or the choice of going it alone, Demon's Souls is the kind of experience that will stick in your mind for a long time. Don't expect to finish this one quickly. You'll earn every drop of progress.