Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Coin and Medal

For every milestone a monarch has reached, a number of commemorative goods are created - and for the historic Platinum Jubilee The Royal Mint has produced a selection of new coins to mark the Queen’s 70 year reign.

Queen Elizabeth II is the first British king or queen to be on the throne for 70 years.

Will the Royal Mint Platinum Jubilee coins increase in value?

Collectors’ or commemorative coins are not all created equal - they are made either from solid gold or silver, or they are gold-plated or base metal, and you can buy them from the Royal Mint.

While commemorative coins are limited in number, this doesn’t stand as a guarantee that they will increase in value over time. As with most collector’s items, this comes down to the demand of collectors over time.

It is possible that coins created to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee - especially the coins that are more limited in number - may increase in value when the Queen passes away, however there is no guarantee of a return on investment, so buyer beware.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee factfile.

Is there a Platinum Jubilee commemorative medal?

In keeping with tradition, a Platinum Jubilee medal will be awarded to those who work in the public services, including representatives of the Armed Forces, the emergency services and the prison services.

The Platinum Jubilee medal has been designed by Timothy Noad, of the College of Arms, and features an image of the Queen with the Latin inscription: “Elizabeth II Dei Gratia Regina Fed Def”, which stands for: “Elizabeth II, By the Grace of God, Queen, Defender of the Faith”.

What other commemorative items are available?

It’s not just coins that are available if you want to own a specially created item to celebrate the reign of our Queen.

We’ve rounded up some of the best alternative merchandise to celebrate 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II on the throne.

The Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen 2022 UK 50p Brilliant Uncirculated Coin The Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen 2022 UK 50p Brilliant Uncirculated Coin £7.00 4/5 This special coin marks the first time the Royal Mint have celebrated a royal event on a UK 50p coin. The coin features the commemorative Platinum Jubilee portrait of Her Majesty The Queen, and there’s a bold, graphical celebration by the design agency Osborne Ross on the reverse of the coin. You’ll also be able to look back over The Queen’s previous jubilee celebrations in the accompanying booklet too. Struck to Brilliant Uncirculated standard, which is a finer finish than circulating coins. Buy now

The Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen 2022 UK £5 Brilliant Uncirculated Coin The Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen 2022 UK £5 Brilliant Uncirculated Coin £10.00 4.5/5 A £5 coin is in itself an historic item - but this newly minted celebratory coin is special for a number of reasons. The packaging explores how The Queen’s coinage portraits have captured her growth from a young queen to an experienced monarch. The coin features the commemorative Platinum Jubilee portrait of Her Majesty The Queen on horseback, and on the reverse there’s a decorative design by the renowned artist John Bergdahl. Buy now

The Platinum Jubilee Celebration Two-Coin Set The Platinum Jubilee Celebration Two-Coin Set £200.00 5/5 An extremely Limited Edition product, there were just 1,500 sets of these coins made by the Royal Mint - they’re all now sold out. The coin from The Royal Mint features John Bergdahl’s regal design on the reverse and the commemorative Platinum Jubilee portrait on the obverse. The coin from the Royal Canadian Mint features a reverse design by the artist Pandora Young, who has captured Her Majesty as she looked in 1952, and the obverse features the effigy of The Queen by Susanna Blunt. These ounce coins are struck in fine silver to Proof standard and presented in bilingual packaging in English and French. Buy now

Longest Reigning Monarchs Silver Crown Set Longest Reigning Monarchs Silver Crown Set £475.00 4.5/5 200 sets made This set of three silver crowns was created to celebrate three of the UK’s longest reigning monarchs. The set features silver crowns from the reigns of George III, Queen Victoria and Her Majesty The Queen. George III was on the throne for almost 60 years, and Queen Victoria was on the throne for almost 64 years. Queen Elizabeth II has become the longest reigning monarch with her 70 year milestone. Buy now

1957 Queen Elizabeth II Sovereign 1957 Queen Elizabeth II Sovereign £750.00 4.5/5 This original 22 carat gold Sovereign is a bestseller for The Royal Mint - it’s a piece of British history. It was the first mass-produced, 22 carat gold coin of Her Majestys reign and features the first coinage portrait of The Queen by Mary Gillick on the obverse and the famous St George and the dragon design by Benedetto Pistrucci on the reverse. Buy now

Her Majesty The Queen’s Jubilee Sovereign Set Her Majesty The Queen’s Jubilee Sovereign Set £1800.00 4/5 These three year-dated Bullion Sovereigns were created to mark The Queen’s Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee years. The 2002 Sovereign features a Royal Arms design on the reverse, which was created by the artist Timothy Noad. The 2012 Sovereign features an alternative St George and the dragon reverse design by Paul Day. The 2022 Sovereign features a Royal Arms reverse design created by the artist Timothy Noad. Buy now

Trophies Plus Medals Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022 Pin Badge 25mm Trophies Plus Medals Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022 Pin Badge 25mm £4.99 4/5 If you are a collector of medals or badges then this is a great product. A lovely little symbol to recognise the Queen’s historic reign. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now