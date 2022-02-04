What’s included in the Marks and Spencer Valentine’s Day meal 2022, and how to buy the M&S meal deal
The most romantic date in the diary is just around the corner - Valentine’s Day - and that means it’s almost time for the return of the Marks and Spencer two dine in for £20 deal
M&S Valentines Dine-In Deal for 2022
The annual offer comes around every February, giving every couple a chance to enjoy restaurant quality food from the comfort of their own home.
For just £10 a head, you can get yourself a starter, main, side dessert, a bottle of wine or non-alcoholic drink and a box of chocolates, thanks to the much-loved Marks and Spencer deal.
Of course, you don’t have to be in a romantic relationship to take advantage of this tasty offer, you can enjoy it with any beloved member of the family or friend.
Don’t forget that this year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday so letting M&S do all the hard work in preparing a tasty meal for your love does sound very tempting. All you have to do is put the various elements in the oven and open your bottle of fizz while you wait for it to cook.
What is available as part of this year’s Valentine’s Day dine in for two?
Here’s the full menu for 2022:
Starters
- Leek & Cheese Soufflé Tarts
- Coquilles St Jacques
- OBE Prawn Cocktail
- Plant Kitchen Vegan Duck Croquettes (Ve)
- Oak Fired Melting Camembert
- Duck Parfait with Plum Glaze
Mains
- Rump Steak with Peppercorn Sauce
- Sirloin Steaks with Heard Shaped Butter
- Rack of Lamb with mustard, honey & herb crust
- Pie Love You
- Chicken Parmigiana
- Duck Breasts with Plum Sauce
- Salmon & Prawn En Croute
- Plant Kitchen 2 Smokey Saffron Aubergine Steaks (Ve)
Sides
- Extra Fine Asparagus (Ve)
- Green Vegetable Medley
- Frites
- Sweet Potato Fries (Ve)
- Buttery Mashed Potato
- OBE Mac and Cheese
Desserts
- I’m Bananas for You
- Love Heart Churros (Ve)
- Love Heart Macarons
- Raspberry Profiteroles
- Billionaires Pots
- Nuts About You Cheesecakes
- Mini Cheese Selection
Drinks
- Echo Leyda Sauvignon Blanc
- Sauvignon IGP Loire
- Classics Touraine Sauvignon
- Les Beauchamps Chardonnay
- Valdemadera Grand Reserve
- Norton Malbec
- Conte Priuli Prosecco
- Conte Priuli Veneto Blush
- Conte Priuli Rosé
Chocolates
- Swiss Chocolates
When will the Valentine’s meal deal be available to buy?
The 2022 Valentine’s dine-in menu will be available to buy in store from Wednesday 9 February to Monday February 14.
Diners will save up to £16.50 by taking advantage of the deal rather than buying all of the elements individually, and that’s the biggest saving seen as part of this deal.
So, whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s, Galentine’s or even Palentine’s this year you can do it in style and on a budget with the M&S Valentines Dine In for two.