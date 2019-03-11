Aberdeen Corporate Games can be good for business

North-east businesses are being urged to take part in the inaugural Aberdeen Corporate Games, which have been launched by Aberdeen Sports Village (ASV).

The Games, which are set to kick off in May, will see teams compete against each other in a range of sporting events between May and September.

ASV, a top sporting and exercise venue, has launched the initiative to promote a healthy and active workforce.

Launching the Games, ASV highlighted that promoting health and wellbeing in the workplace could save businesses £1600 per year, per employee, with reduced stress, depression and anxiety, less risk of back pain, reduction in sick leave, fewer industrial injuries and a lower staff turnover.

The Games include a team rowing challenge, table tennis, touch rugby, diving, football and volleyball. Teams will also secure free limited entries to the Simplyhealth Great Aberdeen Run 10k and half marathon with the Games culminating in a Highland Games closing ceremony on September 7.

Kyle Greig, corporate wellness manager at ASV, said: “It is hugely important that companies and organisations look after their employees and support their health and wellbeing. ASV has always been focussed on encouraging people of all ages and abilities to improve their fitness and launching the Aberdeen Corporate Games is another step towards supporting the local workforce to get fit together.

“The activities and the training for the various events will encourage team building and staff camaraderie, as well as bring obvious health benefits which could save businesses money.”

ASV chief executive Duncan Sinclair added: “As business optimism begins to return to the north-east we recognised that there was a space in the market for a corporate type challenge, and the timing of this launch felt right as more companies place staff welfare and wellbeing at the top of their agenda.

“There is also a growth in adventure sport and an appetite to try something different, so the first Aberdeen Corporate Games will provide the opportunity to give new sports a go, with the expert support of the team at ASV.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for businesses and organisations of all sizes to step up to the various challenges and work together to be corporate champions. It’s a superb initiative to encourage team building and promote a healthy workplace, whether you work for an SME or a corporate business.

“The main message to all business is to give the Aberdeen Corporate Games a try and have some fun, you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

Businesses can enter as many teams as they wish with squad numbers no lower than eight for the larger events for a minimum donation of £1400 (+VAT) per team.