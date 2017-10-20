Caledonia Clan Rugby taster session

The Caledonia Clan Rugby Union team will be holding its first taster session for players across Aberdeen City and Shire this month at Aberdeen Sports Village.

Aimed at making the sport accessible to all, The Clan is a unified rugby team who welcome players with and without learning disabilities and difficulties.

The taster session will take place on Sunday, October 22, at ASV.

Coaches session is 10am to 12 pm and players session is 12pm to 1pm.

Trust Rugby International (tri) has organised the Clan teams since 2012 and the charity has focused on ‘unified’ rugby, meaning players of all abilites can train, play and compete in a team.

The charity currently has three Clan teams in Scotland but they are all based in the central belt which is why they are now looing for players in Aberdeenshire.