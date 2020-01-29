Cowie hit new heights in Scottish Amateur Cup

Cowie Thistle have reached the sixth round of the Scottish Amateur Cup, where they have a home tie this Saturday.

“It’s not often Aberdeenshire clubs reach this far in the competition (the last 16 teams in the country),” said club treasurer Neil Cursiter this week.

“The game is in Stonehaven so we would like as much support there as possible.”

Saturday’s opposition at Jim Glennie Park in Mineralwell are Shortlees from Ayrshire, who won the competition two years ago, so it couldn’t be a tougher test for Cowie, who have never been this far in the Scottish Cup before.

Manager Ross Adie said: “I’m proud that we’ve managed to reach the last 16 for the first time in our history, we’ve played some tough teams, all away from home and produced some fantastic performances and fully deserve to have got this far.

“We had a difficult start to the season, with a big turn-around in players, but we’ve won 14 of our last 16 games and are in great form. We fancy our chances of causing another upset.”

Secretary Scott Crabb added: “We go in as the underdogs in Saturday’s match against the previous holders of the cup, who have players in their team who play for Scotland at amateur level.

“Whatever the score, the Cowie players can be justly proud of themselves in reaching the last 16 of the national competition.”

Cowie Thistle play in the Aberdeenshire AFA Premier Division, and one of the leading teams in the division, Rothie Rovers, reached the last 16 of the Scottish Cup last year but lost 1-0.

Cowie, who have made it to the last 32 once before, have had a tough run to get this far. They have been to Glasgow three times and Fife once in their journey to date, with their only home tie being the narrow first round win over Kaimhill United.

“We were actually 4-1 down at half-time to Fossoway and came back to win 6-4!” Neil added.

Their cup run so far is as follows: First round - Home to Kaimhill United (4-3). Second round - Away to St Rochs (2-1). Third round - Away to Fossoway (6-4). Fourth round - Away to Glasgow University (2-1). Fifth round - Away to Giffnock North (2-1).

Saturday’s match against Shortlees kicks off at 2pm.