McWilliam at double to see Stonehaven into round two

Stonehaven travelled up to Hall Russell United last Saturday for a McLeman Cup first round tie and eventually ran out convincing winners.

Adam McWilliam was the goalscoring hero at Denmore Park in Aberdeen with a double strike.

The first effort was a speculative shot after 57 minutes which the goalkeeper should have easily dealt with but allowed to trickle under his hands, while his second goal was a penalty five minutes from the end.

Stonehaven manager Ian Esslemont said afterwards: “It was pretty even in the first half, although we had two or three half chances.

“We decided to change shape at half-time to get our full backs forward as it was a difficult surface to play on and they had cancelled us out with a pressing game, and it paid dividends.

“We started to control the play and eventually ran out deserved winners.”

Stonehaven welcome Inverness City to Glenury on Saturday in the McBookie.com Superleague.

The Hive will be keen to add to their two wins in January, however the visitors will be keen to take away the points to pull themselves away from the relegation places.

In addition, they will want to make amends for the defeat suffered in the GA Engineering Inter Regional Trophy second round tie back in October.

Please note that kick-off has changed back to 2pm.

“Inverness can be unpredictable away from home as not all their players travel, so we can’t be sure how they will line up against us,” Ian added.

Superleague fixtures (2pm)

Banchory St Ternan v Maud

Colony Park v Hermes

Ellon Utd v Hall Russell Utd

Montrose Roselea v Dufftown

Stonehaven v Inverness City