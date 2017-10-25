New kits for Hillside football team

Pictured are Hillside Primary 4 football team proudly showing off their new football kit which was kindly donated by Portlethen Funeralcare.

Regional operations manager for Funeralcare, Neil Herd, said: “We were approached and asked if we could help out and we were delighted to provide the kit for the team. As a business which puts its community at the heart of everything we do we feel its privileged to be in a position to help.”

