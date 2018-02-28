Stonehaven Ladies grasp Thistle and hit nine goals without reply

Stonehaven Ladies made it five wins out of five at the start of this season with a comprehensive League Cup victory at Mineralwell Park.

A young, energetic but inexperienced Gleniffer Thistle team were simply no match for them in last Sunday’s tie.

Stoney started with a high tempo and Smith rattled the woodwork, with Gleniffer working hard to keep a rampaging Stoney at bay.

Stonehaven’s front three were a real handful, with Gordon providing penetration down the right , Urquhart appearing everywhere and Smith’s predatory instincts regularly threatening the goal.

Schemer Penny slid a pass out wide to Gordon, whose raking cross was converted calmly by Smith for 1-0.

Stoney full backs Bowie and Caira embarked on a series of powerful overlaps and Bowie went close to scoring from a corner with a misplaced header from two yards after she lost her marker.

Johnston’s ability to keep winning the ball back was allowing the midfield artistry of Penny and driving running of Townsend to flourish, creating a conveyor belt of regular Stoney chances.

Urquhart and Gordon combined to spot the late run of Townsend, and her left-foot drive from just inside the box made it 2-0.

Urquhart then skipped through the centre of the Paisley side’s defence to make it 3-0 with a delicate finish.

Townsend bulldozed her way past a couple of defenders to hammer a fourth and Stoney were now looking more comfortable.

Bowie enthralled the spectators with a sublime piece of skill on the left touchline which left her opposite number for dead as Stoney turned on the style. However the Paisley side never stopped trying to play their football and but for some timely interceptions from pacy Stoney libero Bradley and keeper Imray looking lively rushing from her goal, Gleniffer may have had more joy.

Centre-half Roby even found time to embark on a couple of mazy runs as Stoney played with great aplomb. Townsend laid the ball back to Penny, whose shot was charged down, then Townsend missed the chance of a hat-trick, blazing wide when well placed, and it was 4-0 at the interval.

Goal five owed much to Gordon’s anticipation as she reacted first to a rebound from Urquhart’s shot.

Those lucky new boots of Penny then got in on the act as she lobbed the keeper to make it 6-0.

The commanding defensive presence of the returning

Turn to Page 31