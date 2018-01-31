Stoney run out convincing winners

Stoney Ladies warmed up for their forthcoming league campaign with a comfortable 5-1 at floodlit Station Park against a Forfar development squad.

Stoney started brightly with some sweeping counter attacks built with pace and power down the wings.

It was little surprise that the incisive E.Smith was played in down the right by Gordon and her cross was fired low across the box into the path of the onrushing Smart for 1-0.

A second followed quickly with Urquhart and Sykes involved out on the left.Sykes fired in a cross shot which found its way to E Smith at the back post for a decisive finish .

Stoney were picking their passes at will with Caira and Grundy basically playing as advanced wing backs and chance after chance followed. Urquhart, Smart and E.Smith all narrowly failed to add to the lead until a flowing move released Urquhart in on goal for a one on one with the keeper and she slipped the ball past her for 3-0.

Forfar were given a lifeline just on half time when the netted a penalty and nearly doubled there score with a shot which rattled the bar but otherwise Stoney were good value for their lead.

In to the second half and Gordon cut across the box from left to right to calmly slot a fourth.

Then Townsend broke free from her defensive midfield responsibilities to charge forward and feed Smart who fed ESmith in the inside right channel for a low driven finish for 5-1.

Stoney then closed off the game although it needed an excellent block from keeper Imray at the feet of the Forfar striker to keep it to a single Forfar goal.