Visitors Westdyke ease past lacklustre Stonehaven Ladies

Stonehaven Ladies welcomed Westdyke Ladies to Mineralwell Park on Sunday in a massive game for both clubs, who were tied on six points.

Unfortunately Stoney came off second best and they dropped into the bottom two of SWFL Division 1 North.

The first half was end to end with neither team getting the clear-cut chances their efforts deserved but Westdyke took the lead after a counter- attack from Stonehaven was snuffed out.

The Westdyke winger raced onto a clearance from the centre-half which evaded two Stonehaven defenders, leaving them out of position, and the winger raced to the byeline, cut in and threaded the ball across the face of goal towards the onrushing attacker, who smashed the ball home.

The score remained 1-0 until half-time although Westdyke got the better chances to extend their lead.

In the second half Stonehaven matched Westdyke across the pitch and equalised through a well worked indirect free kick, slotted home by Elise Smith.

Unfortunately for Stonehaven, Westdyke took the lead again shortly afterwards and whilst pushing for an equaliser which never came they eventually conceded a third goal from the penalty spot.

Over all it was a poor day at the office for Stoney, who are now second bottom on six points, with Raith Rovers propping up the table on three points.

On a positive note, the club had invited the Stonehaven youth teams to attend the match to let the younger girls associated to the club see that the link between the youth team and the women’s club will allow them to continue playing football beyond the age groups they are in.

This Sunday, Stoney are away to Dryburgh Athletic in the second round of the SSE Scottish Women’s Cup at Myrekirk Park, Dundee (kick-off 2pm.

SWFL Division 1 North

P W D L F A Pts

Dunfermline Ath 10 8 1 1 62 18 25

Aberdeen FC 9 8 1 0 45 8 25

Inverness Caley 11 7 1 3 50 21 22

East Fife 10 7 0 3 33 24 21

Buchan 11 6 1 4 24 23 19

Cove Rangers 10 5 2 3 40 26 17

Kelty Hearts 10 3 1 6 22 35 10

Montrose Ladies 10 3 1 6 27 41 10

Westdyke Ladies 10 3 0 7 13 31 9

Deveronvale Ladies 10 3 0 7 19 39 9

Stonehaven Ladies 10 2 0 8 20 43 6

Raith Rovers 9 1 0 8 8 54 3