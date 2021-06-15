We Could Be Euros: Episode 2 of our new Euro 2020 podcast - with Craig Brown
The first round of games for England and Scotland are over – we pick through the fallout and preview Friday's big game
It’s going to be a big old, week in Euro 2020, that’s for sure. And we have it all covered.
We Could Be Euros will be bringing you a light-hearted look at all the action across this summer's tournament. The series is produced by JPIMedia and will feature journalists, ex-players and pundits from across the UK.
Episode 2 features special guest, former Scotland manager Craig Brown who analyses Scotland’s defeat to Czech Republic and previews the game at Wembley this Friday – as well as recalling his own Euros memories from 1996. Will that Gazza goal get a mention? You’ll have to listen to find out (knocking bet it will do though).
Craig is joined by football writers Craig Goldthorp and Graham Falk, as well as host James Copley.
Catch up with the guys on the video playing at the top of this page.
