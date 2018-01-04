Carolyn and Rose the last two standing in wind and snow

Only two ladies managed to complete their Stonehaven Golf Club Winter League rounds in a cold, biting wind and snow showers.

Step forward Carolyn Duncan and Rose Riddell. Well done ladies, you deserve a medal.

Both are steeped in the club and the game of golf. They are stalwarts of the ladies section and play every chance they get.

Carolyn is a former ladies club champion and ladies captain and is the wife of the club vice-captain, Kenny Duncan, while Rose is also a former ladies captain and is the current ladies club champion. Her son, Kevin, was club champion in 2013.

The men, on the other hand, had decent weather at long last in their winter league as they got a chance to record a good score and play golf without the need to defrost afterwards.

In week eight in the singles, played on December 23, Neil MacArthur beat Bill Shepherd by one point. The scratch doubles saw Mackay & McFarlane edge out Roulston & Irvine on a countback.

In the handicap doubles, Cattanach & Pyper came out on top by four strokes with an impressive round of 57.

Week nine, on December 30, was the last event of 2017, and Iain Taylor beat Steve McGhie by a point, good scoring considering that winter greens were in play.

The scratch doubles resulted in Alan Officer & Colin Arthur winning after a countback from Guzik & Brown. Adam & Samuel in the handicap doubles event had another impressive round of 61.

The seniors Stableford was played during the odd snow flurry, with George Forrester edging the ever consistent Harry Roulston on a countback.

Ladies 12 Hole Winter League, CSS 43 - Carolyn Duncan (12) 22pts, Rose Riddell (7) 19, K Groundwater (25) 11, Wilma Lawrence (12), Catherine Duncan (10) 10.

Stonehaven Winter League Week 8, CSS 66, singles - N MacArthur (17) 39pts, W Shepherd (21) 38, I Smith (13) 36, S McGhie (7) 36, S Hutcheon (16) 36, D Fowlie (16) 36. Scratch doubles - C Mackay & G McFarlane, H Roulston & N Irvine 64, K Riddell & R McAllan 65. Handicap doubles - N Cattanach (11) & R Pyper (19) 57, A Barnett (16) & M Halliday (10) 61, J Hepburn (10) & D McKay (15) 61.

Winter League Week 9, CSS 66, singles - I Taylor (5) 39pts, S McGhie (7) 38, J Wood (15), A F Murray (19) 37. Scratch doubles - A Officer & C Arthur, S Guzik & C Brown 68, G Adamson & G Melvin 70, H Roulston & N Irvine 72. Handicap doubles - J Adam (20) & R Samuel (18) 61, D Henderson (14) & J Neal (14), G Taylor (9) & J Starrs (15), J Hepburn (10) & D McKay (15) 63.

Seniors 14 Hole Stableford, CSS 53 - G Forrester (14), H Roulston (4) 27, M Rendall (12), Ian Smith (7) 26, R Samuel (13), A G Duncan (9) 25.

Earlier in the month, golf made a return to Stonehaven after a run of bad weather which had closed the course for more than two weeks. The clubs had been dusted down and an air of keenness and expectation descended on the male seniors.

William Chalmers and David Hepburn tied on 34 points, with William earning the plaudits on a countback.

There were only three birdie 2s, for Brian Hunter, Bob Leggate and Neil Robertson.

The ladies winter league also made a welcome return with Fiona Currie winning on a countback from Catherine Duncan.

Seniors 14 Hole Stableford, CSS 53 - William Chalmers (17) 34, David Hepburn (8) 34, Neil MacArthur (13) 33.

Ladies Winter League, CSS 48 - Fiona Currie (12), Catherine Duncan (10) 25, J Bradford (21), Yvonne Scott (27) 23.