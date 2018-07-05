Craig is just champion again at Stonehaven

Craig Irvine held out to win the Stonehaven Golf Club gents’ championship for the fifth time and the fourth time in a row last Friday night.

The third round had to be rescheduled for the Thursday due to the haar engulfing the course on Wednesday.

Thankfully the final round went ahead in great conditions with low scoring by the main contenders and Craig came out on top with a final round of 66.

He birdied the eighth to be out in one-under 32 and he also birdied the 15th and 16th but this was offset by bogeys at the final two holes as the nerves set in.

Craig’s closest challenger was Bruce Ferguson, who was level par for the front nine. He put the pressure on by birdieing three of the last four holes but Craig prevailed by four strokes with a total of 269.

Winner of the Gully Cup, which goes to the player scoring the fewest strokes on holes five to seven over the four rounds, was Ross McAllan with 41 strokes.

The McNab Trophy, which commemorates past captain Ian McNab, saw some marvellous scoring in near perfect conditions. The players play against the course just like matchplay and David Purvis had the round of his life. He birdied the first and then ran off eight straight pars to be out in 32.

The back nine was completed in two-over-par 35 to make David nine up against the course, with a gross 67.

Stonehaven Wednesday Stableford, CSS 64 - G Deans (17), Keith Gordon (10) 40pts; Kenneth Howie (19) 39; S Reid (14), G McFarlane (5), A Droy (12), S McGhie (7), I Carnie (22) 38.

Club Championship round 3, CSS 66 - Scratch - I Taylor 68; C G Irvine 70; S Guzik, K Riddell 71; B Ferguson, R McAllan 72. Positions after three rounds: C G Irvine 203; I Taylor, K Riddell 207; B Ferguson 208. Final round, CSS 65 - Scratch - B Ferguson 65; C G Irvine 66; K Riddell 68; N Irvine, R McAllan 71. Final positions: C G Irvine 269; B Ferguson 273; K Riddell 275; N Irvine, R McAllan 282.

McNab Trophy Par/Bogey, CSS 64 - D Purvis (10) +9; J Findlay (15) +7; C Mitchell (6) +6; R Davidson (11), N Irvine (3), J Christie (19), M Hunter (15) +5.

Ladies Innes Majority Final Par/Bogey, CSS 66 - Fiona Lamont (7) +4; R Riddell (9), C Duncan (11) 0; F E Sim (9) -1.

Junior 9 Hole Saturday Stableford, CSS 33 - E Herd (43) 19pts; D Stelfox (37) 15; J Lindeman (36) 9.

Junior Sunday Medal, CSS 67 - M Summers (24) 62; A Bunyan (25), P Young (23) 63; C Steel (20) 64.

Junior Saturday Stableford, CSS 67 - P Young (19) 34pts; M Summers (20), C Steel (16) 32.

Deeside League

Week 8 - Aboyne 3 Stonehaven 2; Peterculter 4 Lumphanan 1; Tarland 3½ Braemar 1½; Torphins 5 Banchory 0.