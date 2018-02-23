Crunch time in Stonehaven men’s winter league

There were no ladies or seniors competitions at Stonehaven Golf Club in the week commencing February 12 due to the underfoot conditions.

Thankfully the weather improved and the full course was back in play by Saturday.

The gents winter league competition now enters the business end of the season with only four rounds remaining and it’s all to play for.

For those already having ten counting scores it’s all about improving their average to take forward to the semi- finals and for those who haven’t, then the next four rounds will prove crucial in deciding who qualifies.

The top five in the singles section all have their ten counting scores and the race is on to improve their scores but beware those from sixth position downwards who all have a chance of coming up on the blind side to shock the top five.

The current standings are; Graeme Docherty 295 (average 36.9), Chris Taylor 291 (36.4), Steven McGhie 289 (36.1), Neil MacArthur 286 (35.8), Raymond Shearer 281 (35.1).

In the scratch pairs section Messrs Riddell and McAllan are streets ahead and the big talking point surrounds the partnership of Neil Irvine and Harry Roulston perhaps not qualifying for the semi-finals.

Stalwarts of the winter league for many years, it would be a major upset if they failed to take their customary place in the semi-finals.

Standings: K Riddell & R McAllan 500 (62.5), G McFarlane & C MacKay 519 (64.9), S Guzik & C Brown 522 (65.3), N Irvine & H Roulston 524 (65.5), A Officer & C Arthur 528 (66.0)

The handicap pairs section is a very close-run affair. With the top four all completing their ten rounds a lot will depend on how they manage to improve their score in the remaining weeks.

Tying in fifth position are the pairings of Campbell & C Irvine and Cattanach & Pyper who are both short of the magical ten scores and will need to have their game face on over the last rounds to make the semi-finals.

Standings: A Barnett & M Halliday 475 (59.4), D Henderson & J Neal 477 (59.6), G Taylor & J Starrs 479 (59.9), K Duncan & I Wood 483 (60.4), M Campbell & C Irvine 487 (60.9), N Cattanach & R Pyper 487 (60.9).

Gents winter league, February 17/18, CSS 66, scratch pairs: K Riddell & R McAllan 63, A Officer & C Arthur, S Guzik & C Brown 65.

Handicap pairs: N Cattanach (11) & R Pyper (19) 55, K Duncan (7) & I Wood (10) 56, D Henderson (8) & J Neal (11) 58.

Singles: K Duguid (13), A Geddes (18) 40pts, G Stewart (7), J Findlay (18) 39.