Darren, Erin and Fiona pick up Captain’s Prizes

Stonehaven Golf Club’s Captain’s Prize competition drew a large entry for a fun-filled day.

All members enjoyed something from the BBQ along with complimentary refreshments and some interesting flag positions on six holes as part of the ‘greenkeeper’s revenge’.

Main winners on the day were Darren Milne for the gents, while Erin Herd was the leading junior and Fiona Sim was the best lady.

The day was finished by a sparkling night’s entertainment by Dave Cairns with an Italian-themed menu supplied by The View restaurant.

The Ladies Medal final produced some great scoring despite the windy conditions.

The Silver Division was won by Rose Riddell with a great score of 63 and Morag Duncan won the Bronze Division with a 65.

The final Innes Medal was played in near perfect conditions and again produced some very low scoring.

The honours in Division One were taken by Ian Brattey and Gary Brown with net 60s. Division Two was won by Stewart Hutcheon with a net 58 and not to be outdone was Stuart Christie, who led the way in Division Three with a net 57.

The tee times for the play- offs for the Innes Medal final and the Captain’s Cup, which will take place on Saturday, have been completed and are on the club website.

Innes Medal, CSS 64 - Div 1 - I Brattey (8), G Brown (8) 60; M Wood (7), R Haddock (11), H Roulston (7), K Green (8) 61. Div 2 - S Hutcheon (14) 58; J Findlay (16) 61; C Irvine (12), S Campbell (17) 62. Div 3 - S Christie (21) 57; R Napier (18) 59; R Hutcheon (20) 60; G Wood (25) 61.

Captain’s Prize, CSS nq - Gents - D Milne (16) 39pts; C Arthur (6) 37; J Hepburn (9) 36. Juniors - E Herd (37) 14pts; T Dingwall (15) 13; J Lindeman (36) 12; C Sleigh (51) 12. Ladies - F E Sim (9) 29pts; E Molloy (20) 29; J Needham (29) 26; K Groundwater (25) 26.

Wednesday Stableford, CSS 65 - K Howie (15), R Shearer (15), St Wright (5) 42 pts; B Andrew (12) 41.

Wednesday 9 hole Stableford, CSS 33 - G Smith (9) 19pts; A J Milroy (14) 18; M Wood (7), S Mitchell (12) 17.

Senior Monday Medal (white tees), CSS 65 - D Gourlay (19), J Lonie (12), R Horrocks (20) 68. Senior Monday Medal (blue tees), CSS 64 - D Houston (29) 65; I Moir (28) 68; A Duthie (28) 72.

Senior Monday Stableford (white tees), CSS 33 - I Smith (12) 21pts; A Wood (18) 14.

Senior Monday Stableford (blue tees), CSS 33 - G Innes (28) 11pts.

Ladies Stableford & Brooch, CSS 67 - F Armstrong (18) 42pts; C Duncan (12) 38; W Eccles (19), F E Sim (8) 37.

Ladies Medal final, CSS 67 - Silver Div - R Riddell (9) 63; F Armstrong (18) 64; C Duncan (12) 70. Bronze Div - M Duncan (30) 65; T Mckenzie (27) 67.

Junior 9 Hole Stableford, CSS 32 - J Robinson-Powell (44) 21pts; J Sutherland (33) 17; T Pitchers (50) 8.