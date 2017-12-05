Emma warms to  a wintry East District challenge

Mackie Academy third year pupil Emma Swanson did herself proud in the second round of the East District League in Alloa on November 25.

With winter weather in full swing, the 3.8 kilometre woodland track was incredibly icy, having been covered in snow prior to the event.

However the chilly conditions proved to have little impact on the long-distance runner’s performance.

Despite this being her first year in the under-15 category, Emma ran confidently against approximately 60 other people, many of whom were two or three years older than her.

Placing sixth overall for both the under-15s and under-17s, Emma finished the race in a time of 16 minutes 26 seconds.

When asked about her performance, Emma said: “I feel that I ran very well on Saturday, however I am still not back to my usual standard of running, having broken my elbow not that long ago.

“My next race is the East District XC Championships (at Deans Community High School in Livingston this Saturday), which I hope will allow me to qualify to the inter- district championships.”

Emma has been running competitively for around six years now, having participated in numerous competitions across the country.

Over the years, Emma has had a vast amount of success, holding the under-13 records for both the 1200 metres and 1500m events at her club, Banchory Stonehaven Athletics Club, as well as the under-15 record for the 1500m.

In addition to this, Emma came third in the Scottish Schools 1500m for the under- 14s.

Emma’s most recent success saw her win Run Balmoral in the secondary schools’ section, which is a huge achievement, particularly for a third-year pupil.

Good luck to Emma as she continues to progress, growing closer to earning her place in the inter-district championships as we head into the new year.