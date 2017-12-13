Kelsey heads for Gold Coast

Stonehaven’s Kelsey Stewart is bound for the Gold Coast in Australia next April as part of Scotland’s Commonwealth Games 2018 team.

She was one of 25 track and field athletes who received the perfect start to their festive season earlier this week, with news of their selection.

“I’m so excited to be going to my first Commonwealth Games and having my AAAC (Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club) clubmate Zoey Clark in my relay team is fantastic,” said Kelsey, who is in the 4x400 metres pool for the Games.

“I am able to learn so much from Zoey’s experience. My coaches Ken and Joyce Hogg are amazing so all I have to do is work hard in training and they take care of the rest.

“I’ve got a really good training group in Aberdeen consisting of 400m runners through to the marathon so it is great to have lots of variety and different personalities training together.

“The Games are in Australia in April and the normal athletics season runs from May-August so planning and preparation will be crucial.

“Training at the start of the new year will be very different to what it would normally be like.

“I found out about my selection a week ago so have had to keep it secret until it got announced yesterday (Tuesday).

“I also had my last university exam yesterday afternoon so I had to keep my phone turned off all day until the exam was over to stop me from getting distracted because I knew it was going to be an exciting time.

“The relay squad as well as Zoey and myself includes Glasgow 2014 athletes Eilidh Doyle, Lynsey Sharp and Kirsten McAslan.

“I can’t wait to run alongside these girls and with such a strong team I really think we could make our mark.”

Kelsey, who turns 21 in February, is the current Scottish senior 400m champion and British Under-23 400m champion.