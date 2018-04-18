Kelsey on a high despite missing out on relay

Stonehaven’s Kelsey Stewart admitted she was “gutted” not to be involved as Team Scotland’s women’s 4x400m relay team broke the Scottish record in the Commonwealth Games last weekend, but she has enjoyed every minute of her Gold Coast experience.

Kelsey tweeted: “Gutted not to run in the 4x400 today but really proud of the girls for getting a Scottish record. This trip has been such a great experience and I have learned so much from my team-mates. It’s been a blast.

“Feeling in good shape and can’t wait to kickstart my season when I get home.

“Really grateful for this experience and hungry for more.”

The Scottish record still wasn’t enough to win a medal, such was the standard of the event.

A quality quartet of Zoey Clark, Kirsten McAslan, Lynsey Sharp and Eilidh Doyle produced a performance to be proud of, crossing the line sixth in 3min 29.08sec, nearly two seconds quicker than the previous best, set in Delhi 2010.

Jamaica were first in 3:24.00, followed by Nigeria 3:25.29 and Botswana 3:26.86.