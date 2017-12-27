kinneff pull their weight in winning national title

Kinneff Tug of War Club finished 2017 on a high, winning the 640kg Scottish National Indoor Championships in Beith, Ayrshire.

Kinneff, coached by Bill Meston, beat a very experienced Ayrshire team in the final.

The central belt teams have dominated the indoor championships over the past 25 years so for a team from the north of Scotland to win it was a great achievement.

Kinneff travelled down to the competition with 13 pullers, although about half of them were fairly new to the sport. “Without them it just wouldn’t have been possible to win the gold,” said senior puller Gordon Sang.

Tinto, Ayrshire and Kinneff battled it out for the honours.

“The day started off with the 640kg where we met a very experienced Ayrshire in the final but we had too much power for them, with us keeping our form to win it 2-0,” Gordon added.

“It was the first indoor Scottish title for Kinneff in a number of years, and my first one.

“The second weight of the day was the 600kg. We again met Ayrshire in the final but this time it was Ayrshire who outpowered us.

“The third weight was the 680kg where we finished third with Tinto winning the final.

“The fourth weight was the mixed. We didn’t have team in this weight but Deryn Patterson pulled with Tinto winning gold.

“We finished the day with another 640kg pulling under GENSB (youth) rules, giving us four teams, but we again dominated this weight, winning it without losing an end.”

Gordon concluded: “Tug of war is a sport of technique, power, fitness, endurance and mental strength.

“If you fancy being pushed to your limits and this is of interest to you please feel free to contact us as we are always looking for new pullers, male, female, large or small.”