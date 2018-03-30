Lee and Varada are simply ace on the court at Stonehaven

The Stonehaven Tennis Club Grand Prix ran over the last two weekends in March.

In the ladies event Varada Kamate beat Sophie Robinson 6-2, 6-1 whilst Annabel Burns beat number two seed Christine Lockhart. Varada defended her title from last year with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Annabel Burns.

In the men’s semis Patrick Young beat Bruce McIver 6-2, 7-6(2) and Lee Wishart beat Daniel Colvin 6-2, 6-2. In the final Lee Wishart defeated defending champion and local, Patrick Young 6-2, 3-6, 10-3. Thanks to to John Purcell, Ken Melville and Ron Young for organising the event. Pic - Heidi Blanksma.