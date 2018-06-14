Mackay and Reid stretch lead at top with Crail Stages win

Johnnie Mackay and Gordon Reid extended their lead of the Junior 1000 Ecosse Challenge by two points at the Crail Summer Stages on Saturday, with another win.

They eventually prevailed by two seconds in their Suzuki Alto after a long battle with championship rival Lewis Haining (Skoda Citigo).

Newburgh teenager Johnnie, a member of Stonehaven & District Motor Club, and Stonehaven-based navigator Gordon won the Granite Rally at Leuchars Station two weeks ago, which put him in the lead of the championship, and were looking to extend this at Crail. Johnnie and Gordon didn’t find it easy though, as a morning-long battle with Haining put them equal with the Dumfries crew going into the final stage.

Fortunately for Mackay and Reid, they had a faultless stage which gave them the win by two seconds.

More information can be found on Johnnie’s Facebook page TeamJMR.

Haining and George Myatt were second, while Andrew Blackwood and Tom Middlemiss (Citroen C1) finished third.

Mackay and Reid are three points ahead in the championship going into the next round at the Solway Coast on August 5.

Glenrothes Motor Sport Club included a few format changes in the event. The juniors did a separate five-stage rally, starting at 8.30am and finishing at 12 noon, two of the stages the longest that the juniors had ever done – more than 10 miles each. But both moves worked well and the youngsters took it in their stride.