Mackie lose out to a strong Highland side

Mackie Academy FP made a game of it against Tennent’s Caledonia North 2 leaders Highland 2XV in Inverness last Saturday.

Mackie travelled with a squad of 19 to take on a seriously strong 22.

The score was 5-3 for 45 minutes before Highland scored a broken play try, moving the score to 10-3.

In the last 20 minutes Highland’s fitness showed and they ran in another three tries against a very sore and tired Mackie side, winning 29-3.

Mackie took a lot from the game moving into the clash with Moray at Redcloak on Saturday (2pm).

Meanwhile, Mackie Reds Minis travelled to the Dundee Eagles tournament last Sunday.

The super six that showed up fought past staved fingers, running stitches, tumbles to the ground and not being able to take the super sub option, to show some good rugby key skills during their age grade games.

The Reds were a little rusty remembering how to pass, use support play and make the tackle hold/ complete for the first couple of games but after advice from the coaches, there was a marked improvement in the following games.

The players stopped running sideways and attacked the space in front of them, used the ground as their friend and popped the rugby ball to supporting players and were either then offloading or scoring well-earned tries.

“For the next festival, the players will be encouraged to use their rugby brain and have a think about what they need to stop doing and what they need to start doing to make their rugby skills improve for themselves and the squad,” said a club spokesman.

A big thanks goes to all parents from Mackie for getting the players there on time, being pitchside supporters in the lovely autumnal sunshine and making sure everyone got their hot snack at the end.

Mackie P4s will be at The Meadows on Sunday for Ellon’s tournament, starting at 10.30am.