Mackie’s Micros and Minis off and running

The Mackie Academy junior section Micros and Minis rugby season is under way for season 2018-19.

Mackie provide rugby coaching and training for boys and girls starting from Primary 1, aged five, up to Primary 7, aged 12, and pride themselves in being a friendly and inclusive club.

Mackie has one of the biggest and most successful junior sections in Scotland and all children are welcome to go along and join in. Everyone gets to take part.

The emphasis is on fun for the Micros age group, which starts at five years old. This is a gentle introduction where the children play games for an hour with their coach and learn how to handle a ball, pass and play together

The six to seven-year-olds, who train for 90 minutes every Saturday morning, learn touch rugby, make new friends and take part in games and activities involving lots of running around on the Mackie playing fields.

The Minis age group, eight to 12-year-olds, gives the children their first taste of contact rugby on small pitches up to the introduction of uncontested scrums and lineouts with the aim that by the time they leave the Minis they are ready to move on to the full size pitches and youth rugby at secondary school.

There are coaches who run training groups for each year from Primary 4-7, with their rugby development based on Scottish Rugby Union coaching methods.

The Minis train on a Wednesday and Saturday, and are involved in more regular training sessions and competitions with other clubs than the Micros as they can play and train for longer.

The Micros and Minis receive their own playing tops and work towards certificates, badges and trophies.

The Mackie junior (5-12 years old) and youth section (13-18 years old) are part of the Mackie Academy Former Pupils Rugby Football Club.

The youth section are currently leading the Caledonia District Youth (Lancer) Conference this season.

If you are free on Saturday mornings you are welcome to join in. Contact Mackiedevelopmentofficer@ yahoo.com, or just go along at 9.30am on a Saturday.

l Mackie Academy FP won their opening Caledonia North 2 game at Banff 47-31 last Saturday. Mackie have no league game this week but on October 6 they are at home to North Police Scotland.