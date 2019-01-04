Mackie to host AGLV Workshop

Scottish Rugby are using Mackie Academy FP Rugby Club as a host venue for an Age Grade Law Variations Feedback Workshop on Monday, February 4.

This is for all P4-S2 coaches to get their views across on how the new law variations are going and is open to all P4-S2 coaches across the region.

The AGLV trial has reached its halfway point and this workshop will provide coaches with an opportunity to listen to the initial findings from the first half of the season and to also give feedback on how they are working.

The workshop will be indoors and will last no longer than two hours, from 6.30-8.30pm.

Go to the Mackie FP Facebook page and use the link to sign up for the workshop.

Mackie Academy FP 1sts are next in action in Caledonia North 2 when they visit North Police Scotland on January 26. Their last match was back on December 8, when they beat Banff 37-7 at Redcloak.

Mackie sit second in the table on 37 points, just a point behind leaders Highland 2XV. However third-placed Garioch have a game in hand.

Mackie also have the semi-finals of the Referees Cup to look forward to in 2019, with the other semi-finalists being Banff, Aberdeen University and Garioch.

The youth sides, after winning the Mitsubishi Lancer Conference, will move into national and regional cups hoping to repeat last season and more.