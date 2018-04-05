Mearns Academy cross-country runners Blaze a trail

Pupils from the Mearns Academy cross-country team have been kitted out in style by a donation of T-shirts from Blaze Manufacturing Solutions and Grampian Growers.

Pictured handing over the T-shirts to the pupils are Blaze finance director Ann Johnson and Grampian Growers production manager Fergus Kelly.

The club meets once a week after school, starting with warm-up exercises and finishing with a three-kilometre run on the cross-country course. Staff also join in and run the course and as a club they enter various competitions including Run Balmoral, which takes place in later this month.