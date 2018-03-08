Megan misses out but Izzy among medals for Garioch

Stonehaven’s Megan Wright narrowly missed out on a spot in the beam final at the Scottish Gymnastics Championships in Perth recently.

The 20-year-old, one of five Garioch Gymnastics Club members competing, is recovering from injury and only took part on two pieces.

Alford’s Izzy Tolometti won two gold and two silver medals. After taking the silver in the all-around Scottish event on the Saturday, the Team Scotland member for the Commonwealth Games went on to win a silver and two golds the following day, in the apparatus finals.

The competition took place over two days at Bells Sports Centre, with the team and all-around being contested on the Saturday and individual apparatus finals on the Sunday – it is the most prestigious and high ranking of all domestic competitions and the highlight of the Scottish gymnastics calendar.

The Garioch coaches are immensely proud of the all the girls, with several competing in some new skills for the first time.

They all kept calm under pressure and against tough competitors and between them qualified for nine apparatus finals as well as placing fifth as a team.

Izzy, 19, was crowned senior Scottish champion on asymmetric bars and beam, winning the bars gold for the third year in a row, while she took a silver medal for her floor routine.

Teagan Batho, 13, from Banchory, competed in the junior age group, and narrowly missed out on a vault medal in the apparatus finals, placing fourth.

Erin Fraser, 16, from Inverurie, took part in the senior event while Turriff’s Brooke Masson, 13, was a junior entrant.

It was Izzy’s first official outing on the road to the Commonwealth Games so she was pleased to get a successful competition under her belt.

First day results

Junior Championships

Brooke Masson – 4th overall, qualifying for apparatus finals on vault, bars, beam and floor.

Teagan Batho – 11th overall, qualifying for apparatus finals on vault.

Senior Championships

Izzy Tolometti – Silver overall, qualifying for floor, beam and bars finals.

Erin Fraser – 11th overall, qualifying for apparatus finals on floor.

Megan Wright – Megan only competed on two pieces, just missing out on a place in the beam final.

For more information about Garioch Gymnastics Club and the range of classes on offer please contact Elaine on 01467 532922.