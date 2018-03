Mid Deeside League

The league singles was won by Derek Stephen (Alford B), who beat Alex Simpson (Legion A) 3-2 in the final after being 2-0 down and a match dart against him in third leg.

Beaten semi-finalists were Steve Taylor (Commercial) and Owen Alexander (Alford B).

180s: Paul Forbes (Huntly A) 3, Ryan Cocker (Huntly A), Gary Pittendreigh (Huntly A), Roger Anderson (Huntly B), Derek Stephen, Owen Alexander, who also had the highest checkout with 116.

Best legs: Owen Alexander 13, 18, 19; Derek Stephen 14, 17, 19; Ryan Cocker 15; Gary Pittendreigh 15; Kevin Gilbert (Legion A) 15, 18; Dave Gordon (Brig) 18, 18, 19; Roger Anderson 18; Paul Forbes 18; Roy Mitchell (Legion A) 18; Ian Winton (Aboyne B) 19.