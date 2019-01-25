Opponents are out of luck as Panthers boys make it 13-0

The Panthers U16/U17 boys kept their unbeaten record and took their winning streak for the season to a whopping 13-0 last weekend.

Starting on Saturday at the Beach Leisure Centre in Aberdeen, the boys won two games comfortably, beating Beacon 68-32 and then Flames 58-39.

On Sunday, the boys headed to Perth for a National Development League fixture v West Edinburgh Warriors, in what looked to be one of Panthers’ biggest challenges of the season.

A solid first quarter saw the boys charge out in front led by Lewis Ross and his at times outstanding offence, which left Panthers up 10.

In the second quarter, the Warriors brought the game back to within six but Harrison Bown and Jack Forbes (both Panthers) made offensive rebounds count to regain a better lead for Panthers going into half-time.

In the second half Panthers again turned on the style and played a high energy and intense game from start to finish.

Special mention goes to U14 Nathan Hall’s smart finishes and Kyle Ritchie’s inch- perfect defence, which was key to the Panthers’ surge of points.

Arran Donaldson was again dominant in the offensive paint and Blair Leese hit two big time buckets. The Panthers boys showed great game management, sportsmanship and a great team spirit and closed the game out in excellent manor, winning 70-42.

Top scorers were Arran Donaldson 26, Lewis Ross 17, Harrison Bown 15.

The U17 girls also played at the Beach Leisure Centre on Saturday, with teams from Inverness, Fraserburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen also involved.

On Sunday, Mackie Academy hosted the U10 & U12 boys and girls’ Regional Development League, which turned out to be an amazing display of teamwork and end-to-end basketball. There were some lovely individual skills as well and plenty of scores and scoring opportunities – so lots of positives.

If the players keep working hard at training, the results will follow.

“Thanks to the coaches, team managers and parents for supporting our budding young players,” said a Mackie spokesperson.

Well done to the teams from Arbroath, Forfar, Aberdeen and the Hi-5 Mackie basketballers for making it such a great occasion.

The next Regional Development League will be on Saturday February 9 at The Grammar School, Aberdeen.