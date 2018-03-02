Panthers reach men’s cup final

Panthers men’s team beat BC Lituanica 75-73 in the Grampian Cup semi-final at Portlethen Academy last Friday. They will play East Warriors or Beacon in the final.

Top scorers were D Mc-kechnie 18, G Honeyman 15 and M Sandison 14.

Panthers will finish the season in first position of the league phase with two games left to play, against BC Lituanica and East Warriors, before the play-offs begin.

The Pumas had mixed fortunes in Division 2 last weekend, going down 65-35 at Alford Bears, before being handed a 20-0 walkover against Banchory Bucks.

The Panthers women were well beaten 51-11 by Aberdeen University at Portlethen Academy on Sunday.

This Sunday, the Panthers men take on BC Lituanica in the league at the Beach Leisure Centre in Aberdeen (6pm).

Stonehaven Jaguars are at home to Peterhead on Sunday (6.15pm) in the first round of the men’s Division 2 play-offs.

Panthers women were away to Granite City Flames on Wednesday.