Ross bags birdies to take the spoils in Wednesday Stroke

Scintillating golf was the order of the day during Stonehaven’s Wednesday Stroke with Ross McAllan leading the way with a 65 (net 60).

He had four birdies on his card, two in each half.

Former club champion Kevin Riddell’s score was a game of two halves.

Playing off a handicap of four, he was out in a six-over 39 which is below his normal high standards.

However he covered the inward half in a blistering 29 shots, made up of four birdies and five pars.

The seniors medal qualifier also had its share of good scoring with Ross Hemphill, who plays off 19, scoring a phenomenal net 56 which was seven shots ahead of his nearest challengers.

In the JM Adamson Greensomes vice-captain Kenny Duncan and his partner Simon Lloyd triumphed by scoring a 60.4, helped greatly by Kenny having a hole in one at the 190-yard 13th hole using a 5-iron.

This magical shot helped beat second-placed Neil Irvine and Harry Roulston by .6 of a shot.

The ladies also had their fair share of good scoring during the week with Fiona Armstrong and Teresa Mckenzie scoring net 63 and 65 in winning Division 1 and 2 respectively. Fiona was also to the fore in winning the Canadian Foursomes with her partner Rose Menzies.

Entries are still being taken for the Ladies Greensomes Open being held on Friday July 27. Please book online or contact the club.

Wednesday Stroke, CSS 64 - R McAllan (5) 60; St Wright (6) 62; K Riddell (4) 64; I Shearer (13), C Alexander (8) 64.

Wednesday 9 Hole Stable-ford, CSS 33 - A F Murray (19) 20pts; G Garden (19) 19.

JM Adamson Greensomes - K Duncan/S Lloyd 59.8; H Roulston/N Irvine 60.4; F. Boyce/A Cheesman 61.0; I Durham/A Geddes 61.6; T Middleton/J Findlay, C Mackay/M Campbell 61.8.

Golf Scotland Masters Scramble - 3 Reds and a Blue (3.5) 52.5; Woodlands Select (2.1), Scrambles Geds (4.1) 53.9.

Senior Medal Qualifier, CSS 64 - R Hemphill (19) 56; D Cursiter (15), J Lawson (21) 63; A Duncan (11), D Gourlay (19) 64.

Ladies Canadian Foursomes - Rose Menzies & Fiona Armstrong (21.2) 61.8; Julie McIntosh & Jacqui Blackburn (24.4) 64.6; Jenny Needham & Yvonne Scott (21.6) 65.4.

Ladies Medal, CSS 66 - Div-ision 1 - F Armstrong (20) 63; R Riddell (9), C Duncan (11) 65. Division 2 - T Mckenzie (27) 65; B Kakebeeke (29) 67; J Mackintosh (28) 69.

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford, CSS 32 - I Mearns (27) 18pts; A Duthie (31) 15.

Junior Saturday 18 Hole Stableford, CSS 66 - B Stewart (21) 43pts; C Steel (16) 40.