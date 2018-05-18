Sam in running for GB&I team to face Continent of Europe

Stonehaven’s Sam Locke, the Scottish Amateur champion, has been included in a 20-player Great Britain and Ireland squad for the 2018 St Andrews Trophy match.

Sam, who is named in the squad for the first time, will be hoping to make the nine-man team for the event at Linna Golf in Finland in late July.

The Stonehaven GC member is playing in the Irish Amateur Stroke Play Championship at Royal County Down Golf Club this week.

The 19-year-old won the Scottish title after defeating countryman Ryan Lumsden in the final at Prestwick last July.

Lumsden has also been named in the squad alongside Calum Fyfe, the 2017 Scottish Golf Men’s Order of Merit winner.

Another Scot who has been chosen for the squad is 19-year-old Nairn Golf Club prospect Sandy Scott.

Scotland’s Craig Watson (East Renfrewshire) will captain the team that will face the Continent of Europe for the second occasion following the 12½-12½ tie in the last match at Prince’s in Kent in 2016.

With many of the 2017 Walker Cup team having turned professional following the 19-7 defeat by the United States in September, only England’s Matthew Jordan returns to the St Andrews Trophy squad.

Watson will gather his squad on the eve of the St Andrews Links Trophy before he announces the final team after the European Men’s Team Championships in July.

He returns to the role after missing the Walker Cup match in September last year due to a family bereavement.

“I’m very much looking forward to the St Andrews Trophy,” Watson said. “I’m delighted to resume the role and am excited about the potential of the new crop of players coming through and contending for a place in the team.

“We know we will be in for a tough match in Finland and we will need a strong team if we are to win the trophy.

“I am sure the players we have identified, and others not in the squad, will be working hard to impress the selectors in the coming months.”

Glorious weather greeted the competitors for the Stonehaven GC Gents Open Texas Scramble last Saturday. Messrs Yorston, Coomber, Mutch and Wright from Alford took the honours with an impressive 51.6. In second place only a stroke behind was the local team of K. Duncan, A. Smith, K. Duguid and J. Wood.

The prize for nearest the 18th hole went to Stonehaven’s Terry Middleton.

The talking point of the week was the runaway victory by Rose Menzies and Fiona Lamont in winning the Ladies Four Ball Swap by 6½ strokes. Rose especially wielded her putter with great aplomb.

Junior of the week was Max Summers, who scored a very impressive 21 points in their nine-hole Stableford.

Stonehaven Open Texas Scramble - H. Yorston/A. Coomber/W. Mutch/A. Wright, Alford (4.4) 51.6; K. Duncan/A. Smith/K. Duguid/J. Wood, Stonehaven (4.4) 52.6; T. Middleton/S. Campbell/I. Durham/J. Findlay, Stonehaven (5.2) 52.8.

Sunday Walk On Medal, CSS 68 - C. Irvine (12) 70, D. Milne (16) 73, B. Hardstaff (19) 77.

Wednesday Stroke, CSS 66 - K. Howie (21) 60; R. Hemphill (19) 64; M. Haldane (21), C. Arthur (6) 65.

Wednesday 9 Hole Stableford, CSS 33 - T. Blanchard (7) 19pts; Glyn Waterhouse (23), S. Mitchell (14) 17. Stonehaven Ladies Medal, CSS 67, Silver Div - F. E. Sim (9) 68; F. Currie (13) 69; W. Lawrence (11) 72. Bronze Div - M. Duncan (32) 67; J. Owen (27), J. Bradford (21) 70. Stonehaven Ladies 9 Hole Stableford, CSS 32 - R. Ericsson (21) 20pts; I. Mearns (27) 13; S. Henderson (39) 10.

Ladies Four Ball Swap - R. Menzies/F. Lamont (20.5) 55.5; C. Duncan /K. Groundwater (18) 62; N Byars/E Molloy (22) 65. Senior Medal Qualifier & Chalmers Putter, CSS 65 - I. Smith (12) 63; J. Currie (14) 63; A. Geddes (18) 64.

Junior Friday 9 Hole Stableford, CSS 33 - M. Summers (22) 21pts; C. Steel (24) 18; B. Stewart (31) 17.