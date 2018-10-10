Scott edges October Eclectic victory after three-way tie

Stonehaven Golf Club’s October Eclectic competition got under way in very cold conditions, and the heavily sanded greens were still causing many putting problems.

Scott Reid came out on top of a three-way tie on 40 points. With halves of 42 and 35, including three birdies and three solid pars to finish, he won on a countback from Graham Sangster and Steve McGhie.

Shot of the day went to Steve McGhie, who scored his first hole-in-one at the 170-yard 15th hole using a 4- hybrid. His playing partners were Graham Garden and Frank Urquhart.

Club captain Ivan Groundwater led the way in the Wednesday Stableford with 37 points. Over recent weeks he has hit a rich vein of form, consistently playing to his handicap, perhaps spurred on by the thought of coming near to the end of his term.

The Ladies Winter League is now under way and Teresa McKenzie, lady captain Jan Bradford and Rose Menzies are all leading the way with 24 points.

October Stableford Eclectic, CSS 65 - S Reid (14), G Sangster (18), S McGhie (7) 40pts; I Shearer (12), R Haddock (10), C Polson (14) 39.

Wednesday Stableford, CSS 65 - I Groundwater (19), R Hemphill (17) 37pts; J Stephen (20), C Nicoll (14), S Reid (15), G Nicol (18), D C Foote (20), A Duncan (10) 36.

Wednesday 9 Hole Stable-ford, CSS 33 - K Duguid (13) 23pts; K Duncan (6) 19.

Ladies Winter League, CSS NQ - T McKenzie (27), J Bradford (22), R Menzies (32) 24pts.