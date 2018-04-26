Shearer sets pace in Cowie Cup

The first Stonehaven Golf Club major trophy of the year was contested last Saturday as the men battled it out in the first round of the Cowie Cup, with the added incentive for the top 64 in qualifying for the Willie Watt Match Play.

Raymond Shearer led the way with a fine round of a net 60 helped by birdies at the first, fifth and 14th. Best scratch round of the day was a level par 66 by Iain Taylor with birdies at 17 and 18, two bogeys and 14 pars.

The Gerry Parker Quaich in memory of a dearly departed club captain was won by the team of Malcolm MacEwan, Bob Leggate and Bert Droy.

At long last the ladies were blessed with some decent weather and the winner of their silver division was Wilma Lawrence with a fine net 65, three under the CSS. Winner of the bronze division was Yvonne Scott with a net 67.

The ladies also held a nine-hole Texas Scramble for existing and new members to meet and get to know one another. Rose Riddell, Rose Menzies and Evelyn Gilmour triumphed and the event was followed by a golf rule quiz.

The junior section are also under way in their competitions with Luke Dingwall having his handicap cut after scoring 24 points in the nine- hole Stableford.

Cowie Cup and Willie Watt qualifier, CSS 65 - 1, R Shearer (18) 60; 2, K Gordon (12) 62; 3, J Meanen (14) 63; 4, I Taylor (3), A Gilmour (17), D Cruickshank (8) 64.

Seniors Gerry Parker Quaich Texas Scramble, CSS NQ - 1, R Leggate, A Droy, M MacEwan (5.3) 55.7; 2, G Adamson, H Roulston, M Rendall (4.5) 56.5; 3, D Cursiter, D Hepburn, D Foote (6), A Duncan, B Hunter, C Polson (6) 57.

Wednesday competition, CSS 65, Div 1 - 1, G Taylor (9), S Wright (6), J Hepburn (11) 64. Div 2 - 1, J Starrs (15) 63; 2, I Shearer (14) 66; 3, N MacArthur (17) 68. Div 3 - 1, G Wood (26) 61; 2, G Garden (20) 66; 3, A F Murray (19), R Shearer (18) 67.

Wednesday 9 Hole Stableford, CSS 33 - 1, C Watt (23), B Ferguson (3), S Hutcheon (14) 20pts.

Ladies Medal, CSS 68, Silver - 1, W Lawrence (12) 65; 2, F Armstrong (20) 67; 3, J L Kennedy (19) 69. Bronze - 1, Y Scott (27) 67; 2, J Owen (26) 73; 3, E Gilmour (27), J Needham (28) 74.

Ladies 9 Hole Stableford, CSS 32 - 1, A I Nixon (27) 15pts; 2, N Thomson (36) 10.

Junior 9 Hole Saturday Stableford, CSS 33 - 1, L C Dingwall (50) 24pts; 2, J Lindeman (36) 16; 3, J Sutherland (39) 13.