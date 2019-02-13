Stonehaven girls at their best in Scottish Indoor U15 events

The year has begun well for Banchory Stonehaven AC, with athletes competing across the country and locally in cross-country and indoor events.

Stonehaven’s Cara Davie and Ella Creamer reached the semi-final of the Scottish Indoor U15 girls 60 metres hurdles at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, running personal bests, while Abbie Crawford also achieved a PB, in the U15 high jump.

The Scottish Indoor Championships kicked off with the senior and U17 event at the end of January with Claire McGarvey, 17, from Banchory winning a silver medal in the senior high jump with 1.68m. This was just 2cm off her personal best and took her to the top of the Scottish U20 rankings.

The U20/U15/U13 Championships took place over the weekend of February 2-3 at the same venue and again, Banchory Stonehaven club athletes competed well, achieving semi-final places.

Cara Davie and Ella Creamer achieved PBs of 9.73 and 9.91 respectively in progressing to the semi-final of the U15 girls 60m hurdles, with Cara also competing in the 300m.

Abbie Crawford (Stonehaven) soared to a PB of 1.43m in the high jump.

Craig Strachan, 17, from Finzean, won a silver medal in the U20 200m in 22.64sec, just off his personal best indoor time.

Maddy Silcock of Aboyne competed in the U20 60m and reached the semi-final with a season’s best time of 8.05.

Banchory’s Luc McLeod, competing for the first time at an indoor championship event as an U13, competed well in the 200m to reach the semi-final and run a PB of 29.28, followed up by a fine run in the 1500m to come fourth with a 5min 10.68 PB.

The National Indoor Championships have huge numbers of entries and are of a very high standard, so all athletes should be congratulated on their achievements and showing that their winter training is paying off.

Locally, teams have been competing in the Winter XC series, and in the last event at Haddo House there were age group wins for Shannon Brown (Stonehaven), Millie McLelland Brooks (Midmar), Wyn Mardall, Kirk Hutchison (both Crathie), Kane Noble and Luc McLeod (both Banchory), along with others running strongly.

Millie has been consistent all winter and deserved her place in the U13 Girls East District team, who competed in the Inter District Championships as part of the Great Stirling Castle Run in January.

The highlight of the cross- country season, the National Championships, will be held at Falkirk on February 23.