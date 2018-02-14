Stonehaven girls get off to an impressive start

Fifteen girls from Stonehaven Gymnastics Club recently took part in the Aberdeenshire Beginners Gymnastics Festival in Inverurie.

For most of them, this was their first regional competition, so the club was “delighted” to come away with two medals, a silver and a bronze.

The competitors had to battle their way north in blizzard conditions so medals were deserved for the drivers as well.

In the 6/7 years age group Rosabelle Morton, Isla Bell, Leona Durrand, Gabriella Paterson, Indy Hunter and Leonie Tomlinson all competed excellently.

In the 8/9 years age group Charlotte Lunn, Franki Findlay, Libby Lawson, Faye Robson, Hollie Lorimar, Georgia Edgar and Casey Corbett also put in superb performances.

The medals came in the 10/11 years age group, where Isla Coull and Elsa Parnaby did the club proud, with Isla winning the silver medal on floor and bronze medal overall.

“The club was delighted with all the girls’ performances on the day,” said head coach Frances Bean.