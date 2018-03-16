Tim happy to have Scotland Blues spot

Lathallan School’s Tim Brown has been selected to represent the Scotland U16 Blues team at the Colwyn Bay Rugby Festival in Wales in April.

S4 pupil Tim, aged 15, started playing rugby at five years old and since joining Lathallan he has played for the school whilst maintaining his place at Montrose RFC.

Recently Tim, a flanker, has been playing at regional level in the Caledonia Reds team.

Tim was delighted to learn of his selection. “I have been aiming for this for a long time so it has come as a huge relief to have been selected,” he said.

“I put in a lot of hard work at regional level and I can’t wait to represent Scotland.”

The Colwyn Bay Rugby Festival runs from April 1-11, when the Scotland side will play against teams from England, Wales and France.

Later in the year, Tim will attend the summer camp in Spain where the best 25 players from the Blues and Reds Scotland U16 teams will be selected. Last month the Blues won 25-10 against the Reds, and Tim is hopeful he will be selected as one of the top 25.

Lathallan headmaster Richard Toley said: “I am always proud to learn about pupils’ achievements. Tim has put in a lot of effort and he now joins many of our pupils in representing his country in sport.”

Scottish Rugby’s head of academy and performance Stephen Gemmell said: “The U16 programme in Wales is a vital part of our representative pathway and builds on the excellent work undertaken in our clubs, schools, BT Sport Academy and regional programmes.”