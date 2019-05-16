Boydell’s Katrina a world beater as academy members scoop up medals

Students at Boydell Blackbelt Academy, Laurencekirk, returned from the ITF Taekwondo World Championships in Germany with gold and bronze medals.

They were part of the Scotland National Team which attended the World Championships in Inzell recently.

The team travelled with their instructor and national coach Mark Boydell V Degree. Gordon Wallace VIII Degree and Jacqui Wallace IV Degree from Master Wallace Blackbelt Academy, Aberdeen, were also in attendance as umpires for the championships.

Stonehaven’s Katrina Carr III Degree, of Mearns Fitness Club, won gold in the -56kg senior female sparring after some superb displays against Ukraine, Argentina, Poland, Canada and Romania saw her take top place on the podium.

It was an outstanding achievement considering Katrina’s rigorous training schedule whilst studying at Robert Gordon University, working at Mearns Fitness in Laurencekirk and as an instructor at Boydell Blackbelt Academy.

Katrina had to beat the previous world champion in the second round and then still fight her way through further rounds to win the gold. She is the second female in Scotland to win this title, after a success in 2007.

Junior female Jodie Boydell II Degree was unlucky not to medal on this occasion but her performance in both individual and team events showed great determination with tough draws going against her on the day.

Ethan Boydell, Jack Shaw, Owen Garden and Chulainn Doan, alongside Matthew Irvine (MWBA, Aberdeen), all I Degrees, made their debuts for Scotland.

With a fantastic display of teamwork the boys claimed bronze in the junior male team pattern event after weeks of extra weekend training came to fruition as they beat Israel and Poland before losing out to Norway in the semi-finals.

Jack Shaw and Owen Garden also took to the mats in the junior mixed pre-arranged sparring category and despite it being the boys’ first competition for the national team, they progressed through the rounds, beating Australia and Norway, then losing out to Spain by the narrowest of margins in the semi-finals to take home a well-deserved bronze.

The week-long event featured 64 participating nations and 1234 competitors travelling to Inzell near the Austrian border, of which Team Scotland had 29 competitors in total.

With a total of one gold and four bronze medals, Scotland were 17th country overall.

The Blackbelts will shortly be preparing for the forthcoming national team selections with the European Championships in Sarajevo, Bosnia planned later in the year.