Double delight for Stonehaven ladies in Scottish triples and fours finals

Stonehaven ladies bowlers claimed a fantastic double in the Scottish Indoor Championships at Arbroath on March 31, winning the triples and fours.

Catherine McIntosh, Kim Watt and Sheila Bremner were the triples winners while Catherine McIntosh, Kim Watt, Heather Garvie and Lauren Roddie lifted the fours trophy.

The winning four, from left, Catherine McIntosh, Heather Garvie, Lauren Roddie, Kim Watt

Kim is the president of the Scottish Indoor Bowling Association and is the first person in this position to win two championships in their presidential year.

Stonehaven won the Taylor Bowls Ladies Fours by fending off Tweedbank on the Saturday and East Fife in the final on the Sunday.

In the semi-finals Stonehaven won the middle of the contest to open up a 15-8 lead after 16 ends and they were able to resist a strong fightback from Marie Todd, Christine Kellett, Gail Lindores and Lauren Gregg of Tweedbank to win 19-15.

The other semi-final between East Fife and Auchinleck was close throughout the early part of the match and was tied at 7-7 after 11 ends and 10-10 after 17 ends. A 1 and a 2 saw Auchinleck move into a 13-10 lead with just two ends remaining. However the East Fife side scored a 3 in the last end to book their final place.

The final looked to be over early on with Stonehaven scoring over the first five ends to lead 10-0. They still held the ten-shot advantage after the ninth end.

East Fife then scored a 3 and a 4 to trail by three. Stonehaven then pushed on again and led 21-14 after 18 ends in what looked like a title- winning push. However two doubles gave the East Fife team hope playing the last end trailing 18-21.

The Stonehaven team though managed to hold on for the 1 they required to take the title 22-18.

In 2004/05 Kim Watt and Catherine McIntosh were joined by Liz Herd to win the Scottish Ladies Triples Championship. This time Sheila Bremner provided the bowls from lead as they regained the trophy in some style. Their opponents in the final were Karen Magee, Anne McCormack and Rachel Sinclair from West of Scotland.

The Stonehaven trio made the perfect start, scoring a 6 in the first end of the match. The West team tried to claw back some of those shots in the second end but when an attacking bowl went wrong from Rachel they dropped a second count of 6. The Stonehaven team were never likely to relinquish this lead and a 3 at the tenth end saw them push into a 21-5 lead.

The match was over four ends later with Sheila, Kim and Catherine claiming a notable title success for the north-east side.

On the Saturday the Stonehaven team progressed to the final with a 19-8 win over Sandra Muir, Sandra McLeish and Shona Johnstone from Midlothian.

The West of Scotland team battled through in one of the closest matches of the day against Mary Scott, Lorna Cameron and Natalie Docherty from Glasgow, with Rachel Sinclair playing a match- winning bowl when facing the prospect of an extra end to claim the win 15-12.