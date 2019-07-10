Family affair at Stoney Club Championships

The gent’s club championship ended up a family affair with Craig Irvine winning by eight

shots from dad Neil.

Craig entered the final round nine shots ahead of his nearest rivals so he just had to avoid any major disasters and he would win the championship for the sixth time thus equalling his dad’s achievement.

Craig got off to a shaky start with a double bogey at the second which must have given his fellow competitors some hope. However Craig settled down and started to produce the consistent golf he is known for.

The turning point was a stretch of two under par from the 12 th to the 17 th which closed the door on his challengers.

Neil now concentrates on the senior championship which he has won for the last five years but it will be some time before Craig can muscle in on that competition.

The Innes Medal produced some fine golf despite the conditions. In division one it was a close run affair with Alan Officer just edging Gary Graham by one shot.

The same could not be said about divisions two and three with Neil Cattanach winning by five shots in division two and Hans Kakebeeke winning by seven shots in division three.

Graeme Adamson had the shot of the day in holing his second shot at the par 4 first hole for an eagle – a rare bird indeed.

Returns: Gents Club Championship Final Rd CSS 65. Gross. N Irvine 66, J Arandia 68, S Wright 69, R McAllan, C G Irvine, C Brown, K Riddell, B Ferguson 70.

Final Positions; C G Irvine 270, N Irvine 278, K Riddell, B Ferguson 279, J Arandia 281.

Gents Wednesday Stroke CSS 65; P Beatt (12) 64, B Hardstaff (16), D Cursiter (14), A Kennedy (17) 65.

Gents Wednesday 9 Hole Stableford CSS 33; A Smith (10) 19 pts, C Nicoll (12), G Waterhouse (17)17, G Smith (10), A Stewart (17) 16

Gents July Innes Medal CSS 66. Div. 1; A Officer (9) 62, G Graham (6) 63, C Brown (5) 65. Div. 2; N Cattanach (12) 61, B Andrew (13) 66, E Dickie (15), F Urquhart (15), A Stewart (17), D McKay (16), J Cowling (15), R Penny (12) 67. Div. 3; H Kakebeeke (26) 61, A Wood (19), R McAlpine (33), A F Murray (18) 68

Gents Sunday Walk on Medal CSS 64. C Findlay (24) 64, A Stewart (17) 68, K Reid (15), B Findlay (16) 69.

Junior Hector Day / Murray Trophy Qualifier CSS 64. P Young (20) 62, E Herd (36) 63, M Summers (21) 63, J Locke (16) 64

Junior Saturday 9 Hole Stableford CSS 32. E Herd (29) 19 pts, J Lindeman (34) 17, T Pitchers (47) 14.

Congratulations to Tyler Pitchers who scored a hole-in-one at the 6th hole.

Junior Saturday 18 Hole Stableford CSS 64. M Summers (17) 36 pts, P Young (16) 35, C Steel (13) 33.