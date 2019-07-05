Fiona leads way to 11th Stonehaven title

The ladies of Stonehaven Golf Club faced some testing conditions last week whilst playing in their club championship.

Fiona Lamont, looking to win the championship for the 11th time, started with a fine 76 which gave her seven-shot lead over Fiona Currie and the former champion Rose Riddell.

With consistency being the name of the game Fiona added another 76 on the Thursday which was matched by Rose Riddell.

Catherine Duncan was close behind with a 78, which included a hole-in-one at the 75-yard seventh hole using a pitching wedge.

The final round on Sunday was played in almost brutal, windy conditions but this didn’t deter Fiona, who scored an excellent 78 to take the title.

She played the inward nine holes in only four over par which was testament to the fine golf she had played all week.

The other prizewinners were Yvonne Scott, who was the leading scratch scorer in the Bronze Division with a score of 287 over the three rounds, and Fiona Currie, who had the best overall handicap score with 214.

The gents club championship got under way on Saturday in almost benign conditions. Leading the way was Iain Taylor with a 65, closely followed by Sam Wright, Bruce Ferguson and Craig Irvine, who all scored 66.

Round two started in fine conditions but it was not long before a very testing and strong wind got up which sent some of the scores and the CSS soaring to 68. Keeping their game together were Craig Irvine, who shot a 68, and Gordon Adamson and Keiffer Brown on 70.

The top 24 available players will go through to the final two rounds which are played this week.

However, during the first two rounds it was old timer Harry Roulston who stole the limelight. At 77 years young Harry has been documenting his ‘age beater’ scores since 2006 when he shot a 63 in the Stonehaven Seniors Open.

Last weekend saw him score his 99th and 100th age beater scores in competitions with a 71 on Saturday and a 76 on Sunday. Harry has been the model of consistency over the years and who would bet against him starting his next ton in round three?