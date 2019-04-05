First hole-in-one makes it a day to remember for Ivan

Stonehaven Golf Club’s senior winter Stablefords drew to a close last week and it was immediate past captain Ivan Groundwater who set the heather on fire.

He picked up first prize with 33 points and had his first ever hole-in-one. He used an 8-iron at the 105-yard 15th hole and his great shot was witnessed by his playing partners George Forrester and Ian Carnie.

Saturday brought about some impressive scoring on the winter course where full handicaps were allowed.

Top scorer was Damien Shine, who scored a net 54 off a 17 handicap. Two birdies and only seven bogeys were the secret to his round so he could be the one to watch this season.

The club are holding a charity Texas Scramble on Sunday April 14 for members and their guests in aid of CLAN, with the entry fee £40 per team. The timesheet is available on the club website.

Seniors 14-hole Stableford - I Groundwater (14) 33pts; A Droy (8), C Polson (11) 32; A Duncan (7) 31.

Ladies 12-hole winter league - J Hunt (23) 28pts; P Droy (26), Y Scott (22) 26; R Riddell (8) 25.

Gents competition, CSS NQ - D Shine (17) 54; R McAlpine (34) 56; J Neal (15) 60; C Gordon (16), G Docherty (9), K Murdoch (6) 61.