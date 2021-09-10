Gold for Lathallan pupil

Arabella stands atop the podium with her gold medal

Arabella Blackburn (13), took the top prize in the ‘Street Sprint’ event and was part of Team Scotland, which came away with six medals in total – the second best region in the event.

The teenager, who is also a member of Deeside Thistle Club, says she is still buzzing from the successful weekend at the Games, which were hosted at Loughborough University and brought together 1,300 of the best young athletes from across the UK to compete across ten sports.

The Lathallan School pupil also achieved two silver medals in the team Track Events which took place at Manchester Velodrome and in the ‘Street Sprint’ Event she claimed Scotland’s first cycling gold of the games.

After recently securing the British U14s Championship title, Arabella entered the 60km U16s Road Race and finished a creditable fifth. She was the youngest rider at the event.

She said: “I loved every minute of it and felt honoured to be selected for Scotland. The experience of riding with the Scotland team, staying in student halls, watching other sports and traveling to different sites for the races, has been fantastic”.

Lathallan School head, Richard Toley said: "She's really making her mark in the cycling world and our entire school community is cheering her on!”