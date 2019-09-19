Jamie Murray takes a trip down memory lane to Dunblane in new film

In a short film released by the LTA, Jamie Murray has returned to his Dunblane roots and brought to life the story of his childhood and hometown

The film’s release coincides with this week's Murray Trophy - Glasgow, an LTA event organised in partnership with Murray, Glasgow Life and Tennis Scotland.

In the film grand slam doubles champion Jamie discusses his journey from the tramlines of Dunblane Sports Club, to becoming world No.1 in his discipline, with his story told through the memories and recollections of his family members, including brother Andy and mum Judy.

Speaking about his career, he said: “It’s a long journey, and it’s not easy, there are a lot of ups and downs. It tests your resilience, perseverance – you learn a lot about yourself along the way, dealing with certain situations.

"But being at this (Dunblane Sports Club) club, having a lot of other kids around you doing the same thing, being part of this fun environment; this is where it all stemmed from. I have a host of great memories and it’s great to keep coming back and see it busy; there are always kids out playing.”

Jamie’s involvement with the Murray Trophy - Glasgow has seen him step into the spotlight as a tournament consultant for the event, working closely with the LTA over the course of several months in developing the Scotland ATP Challenger tournament for 2019.

The Murray Trophy – Glasgow, an ATP Challenger tournament, takes place at the Scotstoun Leisure Centre and runs until Sunday 22 September.