Lathallan aiming to net another double in Scottish Schools finals

Lathallan School , which will be competing in the World Schools Netball Cup, has also reached two major Scottish national finals.

The school, based in the village of Johnshaven, has qualified for both the S2 and S3 Bronze finals of the Scottish Schools Cup.

The girls will travel to Motherwell this week to appear at the £30 million Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility bidding to claim a national title double.

The S2s at Lathallan, which has around 200 pupils in its junior and senior school, beat Ayr’s Kyle Academy 18-15 in a hard-fought semi- final two weeks ago to secure a match with Jedburgh Grammar School.

The S3s booked their place in the final after their Glasgow-based semi-final opponents St Thomas Aquinas forfeited the match. Their opponents have still to be confirmed.

It’s the second time in 12 months that Lathallan School has tasted double national success, after winning the Scottish Schools Cup Senior Open Silver and S2 Bronze finals in 2018.

The teams’ success has resulted in Lathallan Under-15 girls being invited to appear at the World Schools Netball Cup in Loughborough in England in June.

Lathallan’s head of PE, Fiona Howie, said: “I’m immensely proud of our school for reaching another two national finals.

“For being such a small school the magnitude of what we have achieved can never be underplayed.

“We have beaten schools which are more than five times our size to get to the finals and it is a real credit to the skill and determination of our players that we are again competing on the national stage.

“We are very proud of what we achieved last year in winning the S2 Bronze and Open Silver but we are under no illusions that it will take an enormous effort to win these finals.

“The World Schools Netball Cup will be an incredible experience for our players. If nothing else, it will give them an opportunity to experience playing on a bigger stage.

“We want our pupils to feel inspired and to see what hard work and determination at sport can lead to.”