Leiper roars back to win on final day of Boyndie Open

David Leiper of Arbuthnott won the Twin Engined Prokart in the seventh and final round of Grampian Kart Club’s Boyndie Drome Open Challenge on Sunday, at the Boyndie Drome Circuit, which is near Banff.

Nicky Sutherland of Newtonhill was third.

There was a magnificent turnout of 73 drivers in glorious autumn weather.

‘Thunder at the Drome’ was heard when all 28 Honda engines fired in the pit lane with their distinctive drone, and the Twin Engined Prokart race to follow did not disappoint.

A group of six karts broke away led by Aberdeen’s Rik Christie, with David Leiper, Nicky Sutherland, Gary Fleming, Brendan Castle and Grant Miller in his wake.

Christie led all the way to lap eight when Leiper squeezed to the front to hold on and take the victory.

Christie, Sutherland, Fleming, Miller and Castle was the finishing order behind Leiper, with all six drivers finishing only two seconds apart. Next was Ralph Sturrock, then Scott Webb, Sean Webb and Stevie Castle.

GKC depute chairman Gary Warren presented the trophies after the meeting.

The next event is the dinner and dance at the Marriott Hotel, Dyce on Saturday November 16.

Next year’s race dates will appear on www.grampian kartclub.com in due course.