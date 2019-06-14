Macphie’s tasty boost for Mackie training

Mackie Academy FP Rugby Club are celebrating following a £1000 donation from food ingredients manufacturer Macphie.

The Aberdeenshire business is helping towards the cost of winter training facilities for the club.

With the club boasting more than 400 players from across south Aberdeenshire, ranging in age from five to 65, Macphie’s support will help keep the teams in practice all year round.

Chairman Alastair Macphie said: “Mackie Rugby Club plays a big part in our community.

“We recognise the positive impact it has on the people involved – including some of own employees – and we’re proud to show our support.”

Led by volunteers, the club coaches both full contact and touch rugby, providing a safe learning environment for all players, building teams and delivering key skills.

Mackie president Neil Foster said: “Our club has been running for over 30 years and our players have earned some impressive opportunities to progress locally and nationally. To keep up this good work, we need to maintain training all year round. Macphie’s donation is easing the cost of doing so and we’re incredibly grateful for their support.”

Macphie has been successfully trading in the food ingredients and solutions industry for more than 90 years.

The company employs more than 300 workers across three sites: its headquarters in Glenbervie, its premises in Tannochside in North Lanarkshire and the Midlands Centre of Excellence near Coventry.

Mackie office bearers and club position holders for the 2019/20 season were elected at the AGM on Tuesday night: President - Neil Foster; vice- presidents - Alan Venter, Norman Mackay; secretary - Andrew Mitchell; treasurer - Heather Begg, assistant - Andrew Macarthur; clothing coordinators - Ron and Paula Hardie; tickets coordinators - Sheila and Mick Howarth; Minis coordinator - Steven Peddie; youth coordinator - Eric Lindsay; senior fixture secretary - Hugh Ramsay; club captain - Ross Gray; vice- captain - Michael Kelly; child protection team - Alexander Pittendreigh and Mariana Yarnold.

l Mackie won the Huntly Sevens earlier this month, going undefeated as they beat all four opponents, Deeside 15-7, Turriff 26-7, Huntly 33-7 and Fraserburgh 47-5.