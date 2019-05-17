Nicky and Rocco enjoy special trip to Badminton demo event

Stonehaven paramedic Nicky Heale has just returned from taking part in dressage demos at Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire.

“I was invited by Pammy Hutton, an international dressage rider and trainer, to take part in the demos,” Nicky told the Mearns Leader this week.

“She is also the commentator for the dressage over two days of the dressage phase at Badminton.

“I was a part of the Talland School of Equitation team, showing that any horse and any rider can compete in dressage.

“I was riding my Welsh cob Retanach Request, a breed that is popular in dressage lower dressage levels but not often seen at high end levels.

“I was joined in the main arena with the Talland team including Suzanna Hext, an inspirational para athlete who is a triple European gold medallist and ended 2017 as Grade 3 world No 1.

“On the second day ‘Rocco’ and I were very honoured again to be joined with Pippa Hutton, who has been on numerous Young Rider European Dressage teams and the Under-25s British team.”

Nicky reported that Jonty Evans, who has been in European eventing teams and competed in the 2016 Olympics, was at Badminton following his bad fall in June 2018, which left him with a serious brain injury. “Jonty was in intensive care unconscious for several weeks. Thankfully he is on the long road to recovery but is back in the saddle.”

She continued: “Rocco and I have competed at six consecutive National Championships from novice to Prix St George. We are aiming to compete at grand prix, the highest level of dressage, next year.

“We have been kindly asked to appear by David Lawson Equestrian Events in a local demo with international dressage rider Daniel Watson on June 15 at Tillyoch Equestrian in Milltimber, Aberdeen.”