Paddleboarder Dave to hit new heights for Children in Need

Stonehaven man Dave Jacobs is undertaking a challenge in the mountains with his paddleboard this Friday for BBC’s Children in Need.

“The plan is to hike into Loch Etchachan and Coire an Lochan in the Cairngorms with my board on my back and paddleboard across the longest point of each loch in a day,” Dave said this week.

“I do a challenge almost every year for Children in Need. This one combines my two loves, the water and the mountains.

“They are the highest loch and lochan in Scotland/UK.

“The challenge will involve hiking up and over two Munros, Cairngorm and Ben Macdui, and then paddling across the lochs.

“My board will be deflated on my back, and I’ll have to inflate and deflate for each paddle. I estimate it should take me around seven hours roughly.

“I’m setting off at first light with my paddleboard on my back (deflated), heading to Coire an Lochain first, and will pump up the board to paddle across the lochan.

“I’ll deflate then make my way up Ben Macdui then down towards Loch Etchachan to jump on board again.

“Then I’ll deflate and go up and over Cairngorm and return down the mountain to the car park then muchous beers.”

“I have a great weather window for this Friday to go for it. The weather’s looking good but there could be a bit of snow to deal with underfoot.

“I can’t wait!”

Please donate at https:// www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ksighestoch andochantandpaddleboard hallenge

At the time of going to press, Dave had raised £355 of his £1000 target.

He adds on his JustGiving page: “When we get together, the smallest things can make a big difference. On your marks, get together, go!

“Up and down the country people are quizzing, rambling and cooking for BBC Children in Need.

“Get together down the road and make a difference across the UK. Together, we are able to change almost half a million young lives across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland every single year.”

The Children in Need night will be live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7pm on Friday November 15.