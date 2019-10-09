FUKUROI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 09: George Horne of Scotland celebrates scoring his team's seventh try with Jamie Ritchie of Scotland during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group A game between Scotland and Russia at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa on October 09, 2019 in Fukuroi, Shizuoka, Japan. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Rugby World Cup hat-tricks: Where do Scotland rank?

George Horne became just the fifth Scotland player to score a hat-trick of tries at a Rugby World Cup when he ran in three times against Russia in a 61-0 win.

But where does that number rank the Scots against the other nations? Scroll through to find out .

Unsurprisingly it's the All Blacks who are top of the charts by some way -�Julian Savea scored their last hat-trick in the 2015 quarter-final against France.

1. New Zealand (14)

The other two time winners are second on the list - Adam Ashley-Cooper's 2015 hat-trick against Argentina was his second ever at a World Cup.

2. Australia (9)

France have scored eight world cup hat-tricks�but haven't seen one since�Vincent Clerc wen't over three times against Canada in 2011.

3. France (8)

The Springboks most recent hat-trick came from scrum-half Cobus Reinach in this year's competition.

4. South Africa (7)

